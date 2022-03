CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be a guest on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” tonight. The show airs at 10:30CT/11:30ET on NBC.

Powell’s POV: Reigns, who will be promoting WrestleMania, is listed as the second guest behind comedian Hasan Minhaj, and the musical guest will be Mini Webb. We should have footage from his appearance on the site late tonight or on Thursday.