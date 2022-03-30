NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the Stand & Deliver go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 626,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 628,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 22nd in Tuesday’s cable ratings. The show was built around the Cameron Grimes vs. Roderick Strong vs. A-Kid match for a spot in the ladder match for the NXT North American Championship at Saturday’s Stand & Deliver event. Dolph Ziggler appeared in video packages, but this week’s show did not have any in-person appearances by WWE main roster wrestlers.