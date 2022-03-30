Becky Lynch discusses reinventing her WWE character from “The Man” persona

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch spoke with the New York post about reinventing her character after returning from maternity leave. “It’s a process of, how do I do the exact opposite of what I’ve been doing my entire career…” Lynch said. “The heel’s job is to take away what the fans want, so that’s why I looked at it as, ‘Well if they want The Man back then let me be the opposite of that,’ so that I’m not giving them what they want. They want Bianca to be their babyface champion, I take that away.”

Lynch added: “When you’re a heel you have to make sure that the audience loves the right person. I feel like I’ve been doing a good enough job of bringing up the people who haven’t gotten the shine in the past and it’s been good and rewarding, and seeing them take their moment and really make the most of them has been incredible.” Read the full interview at NYPost.com.

Powell’s POV: Lynch spoke more about her character in the interview. And, for fellow fans of the show, she dropped a “Succession” reference too. Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on WrestleMania Saturday. Join me for my live review as the show streams on Peacock.