Showrunners set for “The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon” series

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue have been announced as the showrunners for The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon series. The duo wrote the screenplay for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. The McMahon series is being produced by Blumhouse Television and the WWE. Read more at HollywoodReporter.com.

Powell’s POV: From Mr. Rogers to Vincent Kennedy McMahon. Wow. I’m anxious to see who will be cast in the lead role as the WWE Chairman. The actor they choose can’t possibly be a worse fit than the actor who plays Vince on the Young Rock series. The McMahon project is still in development, so there’s not a publicly announced targeted release date or network partner yet.