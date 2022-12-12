WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s Fox show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears

-Gunther vs. Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship

-Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai vs. Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-“Hit Row” Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar in a Triple Threat tag team match

Powell’s POV: Ricochet won the Smackdown World Cup tournament to earn the title shot. Smackdown will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. May same audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).