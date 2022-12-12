12/11 WWE in Charleston, West Virginia results: Jamie Noble, Braun Strowman, Ridge Holland, and Butch vs. “The Bloodline” Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn, Karrion Kross and Scarlett vs. Madcap Moss and Emma, Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Title, Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville in a Street Fight

CategoriesARENA REPORTS NEWS TICKER WWE House Shows

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

WWE Live Event

December 11, 2022 in Charleston, West Virginia at North Charleston Coliseum

Report by Dot Net reader Tim Delong

1. Gunther (w/Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) beat Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the Intercontinental Title

2. Karrion Kross and Scarlett beat Madcap Moss and Emma

3. Liv Morgan beat Sonya Deville in a Street Fight

4. “Hit Row” Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis beat “Maximum Male Models” Mace and Mansoor

5. Raquel Rodriguez beat Shayna Baszler

6. Jamie Noble, Braun Strowman, Ridge Holland, and Butch beat Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn

Notes: After the main event, Sami Zayn acknowledged Jamie Noble and his in-ring accomplishments. Hit Row, Liv Morgan, Shinsuke Nakamura, and others came to ringside. Braun Strowman spoke for a couple of minutes and then Noble gave a little speech. The other people got into the ring and then Strowman led the crowd in singing Country Roads.