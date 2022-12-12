What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

December 12, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Ari Daivari, Josh Woods, and Tony Nese vs. Brandon Cutler, Luther, and Serpentico

-Zane Valero and Zack Clayton vs. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor

-Danni Bee vs. Emi Sakura

-Warren Johnson and Zach Mason vs. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard

-Willow Nightingale vs. Vertvixen

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

