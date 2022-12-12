AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-Ari Daivari, Josh Woods, and Tony Nese vs. Brandon Cutler, Luther, and Serpentico
-Zane Valero and Zack Clayton vs. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor
-Danni Bee vs. Emi Sakura
-Warren Johnson and Zach Mason vs. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard
-Willow Nightingale vs. Vertvixen
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.
