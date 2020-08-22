08/22 Powell and Moore’s NXT Takeover XXX audio review: Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship, Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee, Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai for the NXT Women’s Title, a ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Title, Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet) and John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Jason Powell and John Moore review the NXT Takeover: XXX live special featuring Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship, Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee, Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai for the NXT Women’s Title, a ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Title, Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher, and more (46:59)…

Click here for the August 22 NXT Takeover: XXX audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...