New NXT Champion Karrion Kross needs MRI for suspected separated shoulder

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New NXT Champion Karrion Kross may have suffered a separated shoulder during Saturday’s NXT Takeover XXX event. Paul “Triple H” Levesque stated during his post show media call that he suspected Kross suffered a separated shoulder and added that he will have an MRI to determine the extent of the damage.

Powell’s POV: Kross was favoring the shoulder late in the match, but he was able to finish it. Here’s hoping the injury is minor, as it would absolutely suck for him. For that matter, it would also put NXT in a tough spot creatively if their new champion his unable to wrestle for an extended period of time. Listen to the full media call

