WWE SummerSlam main event announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brock Lesnar made a surprise return at the end of WWE Friday Night Smackdown. Lesnar confronted Roman Reigns and ended up hitting F5’s on Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso. WWE announced after the show that Lesnar will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: I attended Friday’s Smackdown in person and Lesnar’s return drew the biggest pop of the night. This was his first WWE appearance since he lost to Reigns at WrestleMania 38. SummerSlam will be held on July 30 in Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium.