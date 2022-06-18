Dave Hebner dead at age 73

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestling referee Dave Hebner died on Friday at age 73. His passing was announced by his nephew Brian Hebner. Dave battled Parkinson’s disease in recent years, though the cause of death was not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Dave and twin brother Earl were longtime referees, and Brian followed in their footsteps. Dave and Earl were at the center of the great “Double Dave” angle that resulted in Andre the Giant defeating Hulk Hogan to win the WWF Title on NBC’s “The Main Event” special in 1988. Dave went on to work as a road agent before being fired by the company in 2005 My condolences to the entire Hebner family.