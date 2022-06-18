WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The updated card for the premium live event in Las Vegas

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on July 2 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and additional entrants TBA)

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and additional entrants TBA)

-Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: The tag title match was made official on Smackdown. McIntyre and Sheamus were added to the men’s MITB match after they fought to a double disqualification. Yeah, I don’t get it either. Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez beat Shayna Baszler in a qualifier on Smackdown. Becky Lynch and Asuka will meet in an MITB qualifier on Monday’s Raw.