WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Intercontinental Title match, two MITB qualifiers, returning team

June 18, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Gunther vs. Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship

-Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Money in the Bank qualifier

-Shotzi vs. Aliyah in a Money in the Bank qualifier

-The Viking Raiders return

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Austin, Texas at Moody Center. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Topics

