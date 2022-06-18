What's happening...

06/18 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Powell’s in-person review of Brock Lesnar’s return, Roman Reigns vs. Riddle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Mr. McMahon’s appearance, Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler in a MITB qualifier

June 18, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell’s in-person review of the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns vs. Riddle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Mr. McMahon appears, Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin, Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler in a Money in the Bank qualifier, and more (35:25)…

Click here for the June 18 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.