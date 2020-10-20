WWE Raw viewership for the Hell in a Cell go-home edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.777 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.855 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.806 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.835 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.689 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished sixth, fourth, and seventh respectively. The October 21, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.342 million viewers for the first Raw episode following the WWE Draft.



