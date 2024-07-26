ROH Death Before Dishonor, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE in Tokyo, Tommy Rich, Roderick Strong, Marty Scurll, Tessa Blanchard, Pitbull 2

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-ROH Death Before Dishonor will be held tonight in Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium Arlington. The show will stream exclusively on HonorClub with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s review will be available either late tonight or on Saturday, and Sam Robinson’s audio review will be available on Saturday for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped last Friday in Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center. The show features a gauntlet match for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium Arlington. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

-AEW Battle of the Belts XI airs immediately following AEW Collision on Saturday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Stick around for my live review after Collision.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Tokyo, Japan at Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena today and Saturday. The advertised talent includes Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, JD McDonough, Tiffany Stratton, Rey Mysterio, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Dominik Mysterio, Gunther, LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Kairi Sane, Iyo Sky, and more.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tommy Rich (Thomas Richardson) is 68.

-Roderick Strong (Christopher Lindsey) is 41.

-Marty Scurll is 36.

-Tessa Blanchard is 29.

-The late “Pitbull 2” Anthony Durante was born on July 26, 1967. He died of a heart attack at age 36 on September 25, 2003.