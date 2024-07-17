AEW Dynamite in Little Rock (reports needed), Dynamite poll results and grade, Mike Knox, Mojo Rawley, Lacey Von Erich, Bruiser Brody, Daffney, Edouard Carpentier

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena. This is the 250th edition of Dynamite and the show features Will Ospreay vs. MJF for the AEW International Championship. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite in Little Rock. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an A grade in our post show poll from 44 percent of the voters. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C grade and felt it was better than it looked on paper,.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mike Knox (Mike Hettinga) is 46.

-Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is 38.

-Lacey Von Erich (Lacey Dawn Adkisson) is 38.

-Bruiser Brody (Frank Goodish) was stabbed to death at age 42 on July 17, 1988. Brody was killed in a World Wrestling Council locker room by Jose Gonzalez, who wrestled and booked for the territory.

-The late Daffney (Shannon Spruill) was born on July 17, 1975. She took her own life at age 46 on September 1, 2021.

-The late Edouard Carpentier (Édouard Ignacz Weiczorkiewicz) was born on July 17, 1926. He died of a heart attack at age 84 on October 30, 2010.