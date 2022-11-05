Bobby Lashley believes his feud with Brock Lesnar will extend beyond WWE Crown Jewel, whether he prefers the build to their Crown Jewel or their previous match at the Royal Rumble

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CBS Sports interview with Bobby Lashley

Host: Shakiel Mahjouri

Story available via CBSSports.com

Video footage available at SHAK Wrestling YouTube Page

Bobby Lashley says his feud with Brock Lesnar will extend beyond Crown Jewel: “There’s been years and years of lead-up because of the way things have come together with us. I don’t think this is the last time we’re going to see each other. I think until the end of my career or the end of his career, there’s always going to be a Bobby and Brock. Right now, I look at the score as one for me and zero for him. If it’s two for me and zero for him after Crown Jewel, I’m sure he’s going to be coming back for another one. He’s got to avenge his losses.”

Bobby Lashley prefers Crown Jewel build to their match at Royal Rumble: “I like the buildup because I think the buildup is really important because of what happened last time. There wasn’t that real resolution to anything except me pinning him. This time is going to be a lot more hype. I think that it’s not going to be the last time. I think that is so much more that Brock and I can actually get into. So I think that this feud is going to be a feud that’s going to keep going and it’s going to keep looking different and there is going to be a lot more involved with it.”

Bobby Lashley expects a physical match against Brock Lesnar: “I don’t think Brock is the type of person that’s just going to let somebody beat him up two times in a row and then not even come to avenge it. I like the competitor he is because Brock doesn’t care. Brock wants to fight. Brock wants to hurt. Since he wants to do that, he’s got to come with it.”

