NJPW Strong preview: Three matches set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gabriel Kidd

-Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs vs. The DKC and Kevin Knight vs. Barrett Brown and Misterioso vs. Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste in a four-way to become No. 1 contenders to the NJPW Openweight Tag Team Titles

-Rocky Romero vs. Christopher Daniels

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays.