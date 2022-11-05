WWE Crown Jewel lineup (live coverage today): The card for today’s premium live event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mrsool Park.

-Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

-Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Ridge Holland and Butch for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Braun Strowman vs. Omos

-“Judgment Day” Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest vs. “The OC” AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson

-Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a steel cage match

-Bray Wyatt appears live

