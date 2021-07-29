WWE financial report and Vince McMahon conference call, Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Scott Steiner, Sonny Onoo, Lou Albano, Harold Sakata

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE is releasing its second quarter financial report after the market closes. Vince McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen will co-host a conference call regarding the financial report. I will run live updates on the highlights of the call that is scheduled to begin at 4CT/5ET.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Impact Tag Champions “The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Jay White and Chris Bey in a non-title match. John Moore’s reviews are available after the show concludes or on Friday morning. My members’ exclusive audio review and Impact Hit List will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. Symbiosis. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced an C grade with 30 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave this show a C- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade from 43 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to co-senior staffer Will Pruett.

-Scott Steiner (Scott Rechsteiner) is 59.

-Sonny Onoo is 59.

-The late Lou Albano was born on July 29, 1933. He died of a heart attack at age 76 on October 14, 2009.

-The late Harold Sakata died of liver cancer at age 62 on July 29, 1982. Sakata was best known for playing the “Oddjob” character in the James Bond film Goldfinger.