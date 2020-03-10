Impact Wrestling TV preview: Four matches listed for tonight’s AXS TV show (no spoilers)

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards in the final match of their best of five series.

-Rhino vs. Madman Fulton.

-Mahabali Shera and Hakim Zane vs. Dez and Wentz.

-Madison Rayne finds a challenger for Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV tonight at 7CT/8ET. The show is listed for a replay at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Wednesday mornings along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

