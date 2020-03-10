WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two returns announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Jeff Hardy returns.

-Paige returns to confront Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley.

Powell’s POV: Paige announced her retirement due to a neck injury on April 9, 2018. With Edge returning, one has to wonder whether something has changed with Paige’s medical situation. Smackdown will be held Friday night in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. Join me for live coverage of Smackdown on Friday beginning at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members after the show.



