WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff Event report: Logan Paul moves to Raw, title match added to the Netflix premiere

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following is a report on the Raw on Netflix Kickoff Event that was held December 18, 2024 at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut and streamed on YouTube.

-The exterior of WWE Headquarters was shown with fans lined up. They cut to inside the venue were more fans were shown. Various shots aired of CM Punk, Seth Rollins, The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga, Liv Morgan with Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, and Gunther…

-Michael Cole stood on a stage in front of fans. There were also people standing on the second and third level standing along a guardrail. Cole introduced himself and noted that Pat McAfee would join him on commentary when Raw debuts on Netflix.

-Paul “Triple H” Levesque was introduced by Cole as the man who made this fun again. Levesque said the Triple H Era is “your era.” He also mentioned the various departments. Levesque said something special is happening and he feels it is sustainable. Levesque said he’s never seen the company have more global appeal than it has now. He also credited the team at NXT and said the future is incredibly bright. Levesque said being on the biggest streaming service in the world will make the company bigger than it has ever been before. Levesque promised to bring the biggest stars and storylines and things fans have never seen before. He said the road to WrestleMania will be unlike anything the fans have ever seen.

-Raw general manager Adam Pearce was introduced by Cole, who stood with Levesque while Pearce spoke. Pearce said there’s been a lot of speculation and rumors about the person he was about to introduce. Pearce said they were going to put it all to rest.

-Logan Paul was introduced by Pearce as the newest member of the Raw roster. Paul said he was excited to be a part of WWE’s move to Netflix. Paul said he’s been watching a lot of Raw and the premium live events and then praised Levesque, saying the product has been incredible. Paul boasted that all of his matches have been bangers. He said Mike Tyson and Conor McGregor want to fight him and then labeled them as washed up fighters. Paul said he loves “this sport.” Paul said if wrestlers have something he wants, hew will take it from them. Paul said people call him a bully, then said he is a bully and WWE is his playground. Paul told the crowd that their approval means nothing to him. He said whether they love him or hate him they keep watching and they will continue to do so because they are spectators and he’s a star. Paul closed by labeling himself as a future World Heavyweight Champion. Paul and Levesque left the stage.

-Cole introduced Rhea Ripley. Cole asked Ripley if she ever felt this day would happen when she was working on the Australian independent scene. She said she had her ups and downs, but she never thought in her wildest dreams that she would be doing what she’s doing today. Cole had Ripley speak in-character about Raquel Rodriguez, Dominik Mysterio, and Liv Morgan. A fan yelled that Morgan is a bum, which led to fans chanting, “She’s a bum.” Ripley said the fans keep her young. Cole said he had a friend of Ripley’s to introduce, then said he was using that term loosely.

-Cole introduced Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, who was accompanied by Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio. Rodriguez brought out a megaphone and played a siren sound through it. Cole once again stated that he believes Morgan could be the superstar of the year. Cole asked Morgan if she realized how much more respected she would be if she dumped Rodriguez, Dom, and the rest of Judgment Day. Morgan shot down that idea. Cole said it was the holiday season and Adam Pearce had a holiday gift for Morgan. Pearce announced Morgan vs. Ripley for the Women’s World Championship for the January 6 Raw debut on Netflix. Ripley was all smiles. Morgan held up her title belt. Ripley spoke briefly and vowed that she would beat Morgan for the title on the Netflix debut. Ripley made her exit followed by Morgan and her crew. Cole told Dom not to let the door hit him on the ass on the way out.

-Cole said there would be millions of new fans exposed to WWE for the first time via Netflix. Cole started to speak about the battle for the Ula Fala, but he was interrupted.

-Kevin Owens, who wore a tuxedo t-shirt, was shown walking on the second level. He boasted that he’s the WWE Champion and questioned why he had to sneak inside the building just to be a part of the event. Security showed up. Owens plugged his appearance in Jacksonville before his microphone was cut. “I have the best moveset,” Owens could be heard saying through a camera mic, which is hilarious given that CM Punk just stated in an interview he considers people who say wrestlers have movesets to be idiots.

-Cole introduced “The Bloodline” Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga. Sikoa told WWE Headquarters to acknowledge him. Fatu put the Ula Fala on Sikoa. “Ladies and gentlemen,” someone interrupted.

-Paul Heyman joined The Bloodline on the stage. Heyman said he was aware that The Bloodline would drop him where he stands if he was there to disrespect them. Heyman played up the battle between Sikoa and Roman Reigns for the Netflix debut. Heyman referenced the favor he owes CM Punk while listing things that the Sikoa vs. Reigns match is not about. Heyman said Sikoa has taken the name Tribal Chief and Reigns wants it back. Heyman said it’s not about a fight, it’s about Tribal Combat where the rules are that there are no rules. Heyman said they would find out that one man is the reigning and defending Tribal Chief, while the other man will be on the long list of men who tried and ended up on the list of wannabe Tribal Chief. Heyman dropped the mic and made his exit. The Bloodline also exited.

-Cole had Levesque and Pearce join him on the stage. Cole said Gunther was a special guest who flew in at the last minute. Gunther walked out with the World Heavyweight Championship belt around his waist and shook hands with everyone on the stage. Cole asked Gunther about Logan Paul stating that he’s a future World Heavyweight Champion. Gunther said Paul is talented and he’s a jack of all trades, but he doesn’t think he’s a future World Heavyweight Champion. Gunther said that if Paul ever puts himself in line for a title shot, it will his duty and pleasure to smack the stupid smirk off of his face. Gunther made his exit.

-CM Punk was introduced by Cole, who asked what the favor he wants from Paul Heyman. Punk said he needs Heyman’s Netflix password so he can finish Heels season two. Funny. Cole asked Punk about his return to the company. Punk said he never wanted to leave, but things happened. Punk, who was dressed in a suit, spoke enthusiastically about being with the company heading into the Netflix era. Punk said he had about eight minutes of “woe is me” when he tore his triceps. Cole said Punk has gone Hollywood and mentioned Heels and Mayans, then asked him to say how important Netflix is to the company. Punk spoke about Saturday Night’s Main Event debuting on NBC back in the eighties and how it created new fans, and said he looks at the company moving to Netflix being similar. He said he doesn’t think some people have grasped just how big it is. Cole shifted the focus to Seth Rollins. Punk spoke briefly about his issues with Rollins.

-Seth Rollins was introduced by Cole while Punk remained on the stage. Rollins came out wearing a military jacket, which he removed. Rollins spoke without a microphone and said he had nothing left to say. Rollins welcomed Punk to the house he built. Rollins goaded Punk, who dropped his mic and went face-to-face with Rollins. Levesque cut in after Rollins and Punk shoved one another. Rollins yelled that it’s his time and then headed backstage. Cole hyped the Raw debut on Netflix and Punk vs. Rollins before wrapping up the live stream.