WWE Raw on Netflix premiere lineup: The latest card for the January 6 show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE is advertising the following matches are advertised for the first Raw on Netflix.
-Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match for the Ula Fala
-Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship
-CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
-Travis Scott performs the new Raw theme song
Powell’s POV: Michael Cole and Pat McAfee will return to Raw starting with this episode. The first Raw on Netflix will be held on January 6 in Inglewood, California at the Intuit Dome.
