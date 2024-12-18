WWE Raw on Netflix premiere lineup: The latest card for the January 6 show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches are advertised for the first Raw on Netflix.

-Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match for the Ula Fala

-Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

-CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

-Travis Scott performs the new Raw theme song

Powell’s POV: Michael Cole and Pat McAfee will return to Raw starting with this episode. The first Raw on Netflix will be held on January 6 in Inglewood, California at the Intuit Dome.