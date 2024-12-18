Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Reviews of matches including Leon Slater vs. Zak Patterson, Jon Davis vs. Preston Vance for the VPW Title, Alex Kane vs. Jaden Newman

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just one or two matches from each show that interest me. The reality is I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

Premier Wrestling Federation, Newport, N.C., Dec. 13, 2024 (IWTV)

This is their training center; it’s a pole barn with a high roof. Lighting is good but unfortunately the draw is 75-100, which is common here.

“Divebomb” Diego Hill vs. Kaitlyn Marie in an intergender match. This was mid-show. I consider Hill to be a top indy prospect. I am confident that I’ve seen Marie have more matches against men than women. Quick reversals to open with neither of them landing a move and a standoff. She forced him to dance with her, then she hit a forearm strike. He hit a Lethal Injection at 2:00. The commentators talked about how Kaitlyn has lost 85 pounds. (I’ve noted her stark, noticeable weight loss in the past but I didn’t know it was that much!) He bodyslammed her and hit a splash for a nearfall. Diego hit two rolling suplexes but she blocked a third, and she hit her own suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. She hit some running buttbumps in the corner, then a rolling cannonball.

Diego hit a Flatliner that sent her into the middle turnbuckle, then a 619, then a regular Flatliner for a nearfall at 7:30. Diego hit a bottom-rope moonsault, a second-rope moonsault, but he missed the top-rope moonsault, landing on his feet. He hit a plancha to the floor on her. In the ring, she hit a pump-handle powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:00 and some stiff forearm strikes, then a Vader Bomb for a believable nearfall. He hit some quick kicks then an impressive 450 Splash. However, he made a lackadaisical cover, and she hooked his arms, rolled him over, and got the flash pin! She has a big title match coming up so I wasn’t surprised she won here. Diego hugged her afterwards.

Kaitlyn Marie defeated Diego Hill at 11:31.

Richard Holliday vs. Sawdust. This was the co-main event. Lumberjack character Sawdust is shorter but has had some good matches of late. Standing switches to open; Holliday is taller/thicker but it’s not the major difference I expected it to be. They traded chops in the corner. Sawdust clotheslined him to the floor at 6:00 and they fought at ringside. In the ring, Holliday hit a standing neckbreaker at 8:00, and he cranked on the neck. Sawdust hit a double knife-edge chop to the chest for a nearfall at 11:30. He got a flapjack for a nearfall. Holliday hit a backbreaker over his knee then a sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 13:30. Sawdust hit a snap suplex. Holliday hit a low blow and got a rollup for a believable nearfall. Holliday hit the 2008 twisting suplex for the pin. That built nicely.

Richard Holliday defeated Sawdust at 15:38.

SOS Pro Wrestling, “Tiger, Tiger, Burning Bright,” Tacoma, Wash., Dec. 13, 2024

Outside of C4 in the main event, I only recognize two other wrestlers (Ethan HD, Drexl) on the entire show lineup! This seems to be a theater with a high ceiling. The room is filled with maybe 150 in attendance.

“C4” Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas vs. “The Academy” Nick Radford and Thom “The Tank” Alman. This was the main event. I’m high on Chhun and he’s had a few AEW/ROH TV matches, and C4 are the babyfaces. At first glance, I thought Thom the Tank was AEW’s Luther, as he’s got a round, bald head and he appears a bit older. Radford is white with short, brown hair. Chhun and Radford opened. (The commentary appears to be heard over the speakers in the venue; I HATE that. It encourages the crowd to sit quietly and listen to the commentary, rather than get involved.) Basic reversals early on. Cagematch.net records say Radford is 33 and this is his 21st match of the year. Thom has 22 matches this year.

The bigger Tom dropped both C4 with a shoulder tackle at 4:30. Radford hit a DDT on Guillermo for a nearfall, and the heels worked over Rosas. C4 hit stereo dropkicks at 8:00. Thom tossed one C4 onto the other. Thom hit a second-rope elbow drop on Rosas at 10:00. Radford kept Rosas grounded with a sleeper. Rosas hit a senton. Chhun got in and hit some dropkicks, then Stinger Splashes and some jab punches on Radford. Thom accidentally splashed onto his partner, and Cody hit senton on both of them. Thom hit some shoulder tackles on Chhun, then a backbreaker over his knee at 13:30. Thom and C4 did an awkward DDT spot where all three crashed to the mat. That wasn’t good.

(The announcer asked the crowd to get loud and they responded, so I’m right that the crowd is hearing the commentary.) Cody grabbed at his eyes and the ref checked on him. Rosas and Thom tagged in at 18:00. The Academy accidentally collided with each other. Radford launched off Thom’s back and hit a flip dive to the floor at 20:30. Thom hit a top-rope dive onto everyone. In the ring, Radford hit a senton for a nearfall. Chunn hit a Cody Cutter (OsCutter) on Radford. C4 hit stereo running double knees and pinned Thom. Bluntly, these guys did not do nearly enough to fill a match this long. And again being blunt, if this is the quality of the main event, I don’t need to check out the rest of the show.

Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas defeated Thom Alman and Nick Radford at 23:09.

Action Wrestling, “Bangers Only 5,” Tyrone, Ga., Dec. 13 (IWTV).

This is at their training school. The lighting is good. The crowd was maybe 150.

Alex Kane vs. Jaden Newman. This is the co-main event. Jaden is similar to Drew Gulak or Tracey Williams. Kane, of course, has been MLW champion, and he ordered his faction partners to the back before the bell. An intense lockup to open and they traded forearm strikes. Kane hit some suplexes. Basic mid-ring brawling, and Kane hit a pump-handle back suplex at 3:30, then another. Kane hit a German Suplex and remained in charge. Jaden hit a top-rope axe handle for a nearfall at 6:30. Kane hit some more German Suplexes. Jaden hit a top-rope missile dropkick and they were both down at 9:00. Kasey Owens was suddenly on the ring apron, and the distraction allowed Kane to hit a German Suplex. Kane ordered Owens to go to the back! However, Jaden hit a powerslam for the pin! The commentators said Owens just cost Kane the match!

Jaden Newman defeated Alex Kane at 9:53.

Viral Pro “Holiday Havoc” Augusta, Ga., Dec. 7, 2024 (IWTV)

This was in a gym and the lights are low. A good crowd of several hundred fans sat in the risers. This indy has video screens and a really attractive-looking ring. We do have commentary but I can barely hear it over the in-ring action. One of the commentators has a southern drawl so thick I thought those only existed in the movies.

Jackson Drake vs. Cody Fluffman. This match went second. Drake is among the 19 announced WWE ID prospects. I’ve seen a fair amount of Fluffman matches, too; he is the round goofball and I’ve described him as a modern version of Blue Meanie. Basic standing switches to open. Drake is tall and lean, but the chubby Fluffman definitely weighs more. Fluffman ‘steam-rolled’ on him at 3:00, then a Whoopee Cushion buttdrop to the chest. They brawled at ringside with Fluffman in charge. Jackson snapped Fluffman’s arm across the ropes at 6:30 and he took control in the ring.

“I see why a lot of eyes are on this gentleman,” a commentator said of Drake. Drake applied an ankle lock. Fluffman hit a back elbow and they were both down at 9:00. Cody hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Drake hit an Angle Slam, getting the big man up. Jackson hit the Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 10:30. Cody missed a frogsplash. However, he got a Magistral Cradle out of nowhere and scored the pin. Okay match.

Cody Fluffman defeated Jackson Drake at 11:34.

Jon Davis vs. Preston Vance for the VPW Heavyweight Title. This was the main event and both guys ‘pass the airport test.’ Davis has probably been wrestling for two decades and he’s the champion. They immediately went to the mat with Vance applying a headlock; I am fairly certain I haven’t seen him have a match outside ROH/AEW. Davis dropped him with a shoulder tackle at 4:00. Vance hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. They brawled to the floor and brawled around the ring. They got back in the ring and traded forearm strikes while on their knees at 10:30. They got to their feet and traded chops. Jon Davis hit a Bulldog Powerslam.

Davis hit a stiff Shining Wizard for a nearfall at 12:00. Vance hit a running clothesline in the corner then a big Spinebuster and he was fired up. Vance hit a stunner for a nearfall. Vance hit a spear through the ropes, then a second one for a nearfall at 14:30. Davis hit a Chaos Theory (rolling German Suplex) for a nearfall. Preston hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall. Davis hit a superplex, but Vance rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned.

Suddenly a video played on the screen at 18:30. We have a close-up of a man with a long bushy beard; we can’t see his eyes. The video ended. A guy named Drew Hood had a title belt and he hit Davis with it and scored the pin. “What just happened?” a commentator asked. He apparently had a ‘Money in the Bank’-style contract that he just cashed in. An okay match; this felt like a WWE house show match between two marquee wrestlers; it wasn’t bad but it was basic brawling and ‘safe’ action.

Drew Hood defeated Jon Davis and Preston Vance to win the VPW Heavyweight Title at 19:27.

Southern Honor, “Southern Honor 69,” Canton, Ga., Dec. 6, 2024 (IWTV)

I watched and reviewed this promotion’s prior show. Lights are low over the crowd so I can’t really estimate attendance, but the ring is well-lit and I applaud their entrance ramp and screens.

“The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean vs. “Nawfside Heroes” Jose Manuel and Shoota Gabe for the SHW Tag Team Titles. This was mid-show. I don’t know the challengers; they both wore Detroit Piston blue-and-red singlets and they are clearly younger and more slender. The commentators said the Infantry just flew in from Indianapolis. Gabe opened with Carlie. Dean tagged in at 2:30 and they hit some quick team offense on Gabe. Jose tagged in; he wore sports goggle glasses. He hit a senton on Bravo for a nearfall at 5:00, and NH began working over Bravo. Dean got a hot tag at 8:30 and he hit a DDT on Gabe and a powerbomb for a nearfall. The Infantry hit a team backbreaker move over their knees on Gabe and scored the pin. Decent match.

Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean defeated Jose Manuel and Shoota Gabe to retain the SHW Tag Team Titles at 11:21.

Banger Zone Wrestling, “Friday Night Banger,” Faches-Thumesnil, France, Nov. 1, 2024 (Triller+)

This show was just posted on Triller+ last week. I’ve seen a show from this theater hall before; it’s well lit and the crowd is hot. This city is at the northern tip of France, near the border with Belgium, roughly a three-hour drive north of Paris. There IS English commentary.

Ultima Sombra vs. Ricky Sosa. This was the co-main event. I’ve never seen these two, but I recently was given a rave review about Sosa, so I wanted to check him out. Sosa is 20 and he is a tall, lean Black man and I’ll compare him to a taller Lio Rush. (Cagematch.net lists him at 6’4″ with a basketball background!) He came out first and got a great pop. Sombra wears a black mask and black gear. They traded quick rollups in the first minute and Sosa hit a dropkick. Sombra bounced on the top rope and hit an armdrag at 2:00. Sosa hit a dive through the ropes onto Sombra, and he chopped him on the floor, and he kept Sombra grounded in the ring. Sombra hit some loud chops. Sosa hit a suplex at 5:00.

Sosa hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 7:00, then a dive over the top rope onto Sombra. In the ring, he hit a Lionsault for a nearfall. They got up and traded some chops and forearm strikes. They traded Mafia Kicks, then hit stereo clotheslines. Sosa hit an enzuigiri at 9:00, but Sombra hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. The crowd chanted something in French. Sombra went for a frogsplash but Sosa got his knees up. Sosa missed a Best Moonsault Ever, and Sombra hit a stunner, then a Sister Abigail-style swinging faceplant. A good match, and I can see why the young Sosa has drawn international buzz.

Ultima Sombra defeated Ricky Sosa at 10:43.

* Sombra got the mic and he cut a promo in French. I don’t understand a word, but he’s clearly putting Sosa over as a rising star, and he shook Ricky’s hand and raised Ricky’s arm. Sombra left, and the crowd gave Sosa a standing ovation. “He very well may be a star in the making,” the commentator said. Sosa left.

* Trent Seven came to the empty ring! This wasn’t listed on the lineup! He cut a babyface promo about a BZW match he has coming up soon.

Leon Slater vs. Zak Patterson. This was the main event. UK star Slater, still just age 20, has really had some great matches recently in TNA. He came out first and got a “TNA!” chant. Zak is white with a great physique (not quite as muscular as Brian Cage, but he’s pretty big!) and he’s from Quebec, and this is his BZW debut. (I’ve reviewed three prior matches from him this year, including a singles match against Kenta and a three-way that featured Mike Bailey.) An intense lockup to open, and the stronger Patterson shoved slender Slater to the mat. Slater hit a Mafia Kick that sent Patterson to the floor at 4:00. Slater went for a plancha but Patterson caught him and slammed Leon back-first on the apron. Patterson hit a backbreaker over his knee in the ring and was in charge.

Slater hit a Stomp at 8:30. Patterson hit a running knee to the jaw and he regained control. Patterson hit another backbreaker over the knee at 11:00 and he applied a sleeper. Slater hit a Mafia Kick and he slammed Patterson to the mat. Patterson hit a low blow kick, then a Lumbar Check backbreaker over his knees for a nearfall. Slater hit a dropkick to the back then a leg lariat at 14:30. Slater hit a 450 splash, but Patterson pulled down the referee onto him, so Slater landed on the ref! A new ref came to the ring! Patterson hit an impressive release F5 slam for a nearfall at 16:30. Slater nailed a Frankensteiner, then his Swanton 450 Splash for the pin. That was really good.

Leon Slater defeated Zak Patterson at 17:42.

Final Thoughts: If you have Triller+, check out those two matches from France. Slater always delivers, and Ricky Sosa certainly shows a lot of potential. I remain high on the potential of Diego Hill, and it’s great to see some AEW talent in indy action, too.