WWE star Seth Rollins announces a pick at the NFL Draft

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Seth Rollins appeared at the NFL Draft on Friday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Rollins announced the 56th pick, a second-round selection of the Chicago Bears. Rollins had a Bears’ replica championship belt over his shoulder and heeled it up for the fans in Green Bay, stating that Caleb Williams is undefeated at Lambeau Field. Rollins did his usual WWE entrance and then announced the pick as offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo of Boston College.

Powell’s POV: The NFL Network hosts mentioned Bruno Sammartino and Big John Studd after Rollins announced the pick. Being a client of Paul Heyman is already paying off. I’ll bet Chicago native CM Punk would have announced the pick had he left with Heyman at WrestleMania 41. As a Vikings fan, I hope to read a lot of “I hate football” tweets from Seth again this year.