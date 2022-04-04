WWE Raw preview: The Raw After WrestleMania lineup

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns speaks.

-Cody Rhodes returns to Raw.

-Veer Mahaan “makes his highly anticipated debut on Raw”

Powell’s POV: I guess WWE is going to pretend that Veer didn’t appear on the show with Jinder Mahal and Shanky in the past. Raw will be live from Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center and will wrap up the company’s run in the WrestleMania 38 host city. Join me for my live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.