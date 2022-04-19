NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, El Samurai, Johnny Storm, Roxxi, Karlee Perez, Jesse White, Charlie Morgan, Ox Baker

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a A grade with 47 percent in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 31 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-El Samurai (Osamu Matsuda) is 56.

-Johnny Storm (a/k/a Jonathan Whitcombe) is 45.

-Roxxi (a/k/a Nicole Raczynski) is 43.

-Jesse White is 36. He worked as Jake Carter in NXT, and is the son of the late Leon “Vader” White.

-Karlee Perez, who worked as Maxine in WWE, is 36. She also worked as Catrina in Lucha Underground and has been using her real name in MLW in recent months.

-Charlie Morgan (Yasmin Lander) is 30.

-The late Ox Baker (Douglas Baker) was born on April 19, 1934. He died at age 80 of a heart attack on October 20, 2014.