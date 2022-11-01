NXT cuts multiple wrestlers

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT released the following wrestlers on Tuesday, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

-Bodhi Hayward

-Ru Feng

-Sloane Jacobs

-Erica Yan

-Damaris Griffin

Powell’s POV: The most surprising name on the list thus far is Hayward, who has been featured prominently in the Chase U skits. We will continue to update this list if additional cuts are made.