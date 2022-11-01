NXT cuts multiple wrestlers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
NXT released the following wrestlers on Tuesday, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.
-Bodhi Hayward
-Ru Feng
-Sloane Jacobs
-Erica Yan
-Damaris Griffin
Powell’s POV: The most surprising name on the list thus far is Hayward, who has been featured prominently in the Chase U skits. We will continue to update this list if additional cuts are made.
I won’t miss Hayward and the other ones are who,who,who,and who??lol
Shame about Ru Feng. He seemed like he had what it took to be on top of the building.