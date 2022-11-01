What's happening...

NXT cuts multiple wrestlers

November 1, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT released the following wrestlers on Tuesday, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

-Bodhi Hayward

-Ru Feng

-Sloane Jacobs

-Erica Yan

-Damaris Griffin

Powell’s POV: The most surprising name on the list thus far is Hayward, who has been featured prominently in the Chase U skits. We will continue to update this list if additional cuts are made.

Readers Comments (2)

  1. Tom November 1, 2022 @ 11:50 am

    I won’t miss Hayward and the other ones are who,who,who,and who??lol

    Reply
  2. JDonovan November 1, 2022 @ 2:21 pm

    Shame about Ru Feng. He seemed like he had what it took to be on top of the building.

    Reply

