04/18 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Cody Rhodes faces an opponent of Seth Rollins’ choosing, Finn Balor vs. Theory for the U.S. Championship, Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, a double commitment ceremony, and a lie detector test

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Cody Rhodes faces an opponent of Seth Rollins’ choosing, Finn Balor vs. Theory for the U.S. Championship, Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, a double commitment ceremony, a lie detector test, and more (28:32)…

