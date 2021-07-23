What's happening...

07/23 Moore’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Jay White and Mickie James appear on the Slammiversary fallout show, Rosemary and Havok vs. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Tag Titles, David Finlay and Juice Robinson, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

July 23, 2021

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Jay White and Mickie James appear on the Slammiversary fallout show, Rosemary and Havok vs. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Tag Titles, David Finlay and Juice Robinson, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju, and more (41:28)…

Click here for the July 23 Impact Wrestling audio review.

