Canyon Cemen no longer with WWE

July 23, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE parted ways with Canyon Ceman on Friday, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Ceman worked as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development.

Powell’s POV: For real this time? There were widespread rumors that Ceman was fired on June 29, but he ended up staying with the company. It seemed like it was only a matter of time when those rumors caught fire last month, and apparently that time is today. WWE has not officially announced the move, which is par for the course with most of their office staff dismissals and departures.

