02/18 Dot Net Five-Year Flashback: 2018 WWE Elimination Chamber review hosted by Jake Barnett and Jason Powell

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the February 25, 2018 audio review of the WWE Elimination Chamber event featuring John Cena vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Elias in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34, and more (61:38)…

Click here for the WWE Elimination Chamber Review Flashback – February 25, 2018.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.