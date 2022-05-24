WWE Raw viewership and rating for the second consecutive show headlined by Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.732 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down slightly from the 1.737 million average from last week. Raw delivered a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.45 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.846 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.821 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.530 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished fourth, second, and fifth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. An NHL Playoff game topped the cable ratings, while an NBA Playoff Game dominated the broadcast TV ratings. The May 24, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.621 million viewers and a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic.