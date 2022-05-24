NXT 2.0 TV preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s USA Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson in a non-title match

-NXT Tag Team Champions “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp in a non-title match

-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell in a non-title match

-Nikkita Lyons vs. Fallon Henley in an NXT Breakout Tournament semifinal match

-Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend in an NXT Breakout Tournament semifinal match

-Wes Lee vs. Sanga

-Alba Fyre vs. Elektra Lopez

-Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Stacks and Two Dimes

-Von Wagner vs. Ikemen Jiro

Powell’s POV: I’ll be surprised if we actually get nine matches on this episode, so it’s possible that some matches have been moved. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).