Aiden English on teaming with Rusev, training in FCW, the NXT name generator, his release from WWE

Breaking in with FCW: The documentary on the WWE Network did a really good job of getting a great picture of what it was like down there in FCW. I was wide eyed and bushy tailed, it was where guys in WWE guys trained at, so I was a little star struck, I thought it was great. Obviously, it pales in comparison to the Performance Center in Orlando with NXT. Working with guys like Norman Smiley, Dr. Tom Prichard, Dusty Rhodes, Ricky Steamboat, and Joey Mercury was just amazing. It could have be in any setting with those guys training you and would be great.

The Name Generator in NXT: I think a lot of us at that time had a similar story. Baron Corbin has a very similar story as well. They would tell you to submit 20 names to them, then they would say no. So you submit 10 more names and they come back with another no. Then you come back with 5 more and still no. Then they give you a list of 7 names or so, and tell you to pick one. I have no idea where they got the names from. I saw Aiden English on the list, and said to myself “that sounds real douchey, lets go with that” and it stuck.

Forming a team with Rusev and creating Rusev Day: What I loved about that pairing the most was that it was pretty organic with Rusev. The start of it was the Rusev Day ceremony; with the Mayor, the keys, and the singing of the Bulgarian National Anthem, which I had to learn about two days before TV. I had been in a totally cold match with Randy Orton the week before and he had been feuding with Rusev at the time. It was just happenstance that I happened to cross paths with Rusev at that time and people latched onto it.

His WWE release: Of course it was sad, I loved my job, but it was a sad day for a lot of people. There were a lot of people affected by the releases. It was unfortunate for me, but I am happy with the TV time and the exposure I received from my time in the WWE.

Other topics include English’s FCW run, his WWE run, his NXT run, teaming with Rusev and why that pairing ended too soon, his new YouTube show, “Wrestling with Whiskey”, Simon Gotch, the Vaudevillians, Triple H, and Dusty Rhodes.

