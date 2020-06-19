WWE Raw preview: Two title matches, Rey Mysterio returns

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. “The IIconics” Peyton Royce and Billie Kay for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Rey Mysterio returns.

Powell’s POV: Raw was taped earlier this week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my live review of Raw every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.