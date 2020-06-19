WWE Raw preview: Two title matches, Rey Mysterio returns

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.
-Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship.
-Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. “The IIconics” Peyton Royce and Billie Kay for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.
-Rey Mysterio returns.
Powell’s POV: Raw was taped earlier this week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my live review of Raw every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.
Be the first to comment