WWE Raw on Netflix viewership: Did Raw stay in the top ten for the second straight week?

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The January 12 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix did not land in the weekly top ten shows for global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The January 5 episode finished tenth with 3.2 million global viewers.

Powell’s POV: Raw was clearly down compared to the prior week, though, as the tenth show was a Marcello Hernandez stand-up comedy special that had 2.5 million views. Stranger Things continues to dominate the top ten with all five seasons securing half the spots. The Raw global numbers are released eight days after the show streams if the show finishes in the top ten for the week.

