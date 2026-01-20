TNA Impact rating (UPDATED): How many viewers watched the AMC premiere?

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s TNA Impact averaged 173,000 viewers for the AMC premiere, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Impact finished with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: The original 95,000 viewership total listed by a television industry website was inaccurate. I mentioned earlier than WWE famously used the words “it’s a marathon, not a sprint” in reaction to the ratings for the premiere edition of AEW Dynamite. The same still applies to TNA, although the viewership number is closer to the 200,000 mark that I said the company should be happy with if they were able to attain it.

