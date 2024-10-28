What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: Thursday’s Bound For Glory fallout show

October 28, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Hammerstone and Jake Something vs. PCO and Sami Callihan

-“The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. “First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro

-El Hijo del Vikingo in action

Powell’s POV: TNA taped television on Sunday, October 27 in Detroit, Michigan at Wayne State Fieldhouse. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

