AEW Dynamite preview: The “Fright Night Dynamite” lineup

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy for the AEW Tag Team Titles (Private Party will split if they lose the match)

-Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin

-Kamille vs. Kris Statlander

-Adam Cole vs. Buddy Matthews

-Kyle Fletcher has called out Will Ospreay

-Orange Cassidy appears

-Hangman Page speaks

Powell’s POV: Jamie Hayter vs. Penelope Ford is advertised for the November 6 edition of Dynamite. Wednesday’s “Fright Night Dynamite” will be live from Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).