AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty
-Christopher Daniels vs. Konosuke Takeshita
-Anna Jay vs. Ruby Soho,
-Kip Sabian vs. Komander vs. The Butcher vs. El Hijo del Vikingo in a “Freshly Squeezed Four-Way” for a shot at the AEW International Title on Saturday’s Collision
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena and will air Friday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.
