AEW Dynamite rating for the Forbidden Door fallout show

June 29, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 809,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 902,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished third in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.24 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.33 rating in the same demo. Believe it or not, the NHL Draft finished first on ESPN (and that’s coming from a big NHL fan). Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.61 rating on USA Network. The June 29, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 1.023 million viewers and a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Blood and Guts match.

