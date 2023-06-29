What's happening...

Jacob Fatu accused of no-showing charity event and failing to return his deposit

June 29, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A charity group has accused Jacob Fatu of no-showing an event and failing to return the deposit he was paid. Jake’s Network of Hope charity spokespersons appeared on NBC-26 in the Green Bay, Wisconsin area (video available here) and recalled Fatu citing a family emergency, which caused the charity to book him a second flight. They allege that Fatu missed the flight and informed organizers that he would not be attending, and then “ghosted” everyone involved.

Powell’s POV: The charity is asking Fatu to reimburse them $2,633, which includes the $1,030 they paid him, as well as costs for both plane tickets, a hotel, and 8X10s that were made for autographing. They also claim they have heard from other promoters who have shared similar experiences with Fatu. To the best of my knowledge, Fatu has yet to respond to the allegations.

