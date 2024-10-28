WWE Smackdown preview: Friday’s Crown Jewel go-home show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Smackdown.

-Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton vs. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser

-WWE Champion Nia Jax and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan meet face-to-face

Jade Cargill vs. Iyo Sky vs. Piper Niven vs. Lash Legend in a four-way

Powell's POV: Smackdown was taped on Friday from Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center.