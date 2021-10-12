WWE Crown Jewel lineup: The updated lineup for the Saudi Arabia event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held Thursday, October 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard.
-Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.
-Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
-Big E vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.
-Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred match.
-Edge vs. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match.
-Randy Orton and Riddle vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Titles.
-Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali.
-The finals of the King of the Ring tournament.
-The finals of the Queen’s Crown tournament.
Powell’s POV: WWE added the Mansoor vs. Ali match since our last update. The main card is listed as starting 11CT/noonET and will stream on Peacock and internationally on WWE Network. My audio review will be available after the show.
