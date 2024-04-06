NXT Stand & Deliver results: Moore’s live review of Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes, Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Title, Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Title

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT Network Specials PPV REPORTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT Stand & Deliver

Streamed live April 6, 2024 on Peacock

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

Kickoff Show Results

Sam Roberts, Megan Morant, and NXT Wrestler Ariana Grace checked in stageside as the kickoff show hosts. Grace did her usual over the top beauty queen thing. Separate camera shots of Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams arriving to the venue earlier today were shown. The panel then ran through the advertised Stand and Deliver card…

The panel sent the show to a Lyra Valkyrie vs. Roxanne Perez hype package. The video also focused on Perez’s year long development towards becoming a vindictive heel. Separate shots of Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez arriving to the venue were shown. The panel then gave their thoughts and predictions on the Lyra vs. Roxanne title match. Grace, rather than talk about the match, thanked the crowd for awarding her “Miss Stand and Deliver”. Roberts snuck in the line that Roxanne Perez has lost her smile…

Grace then argued that part of Perez’s turn included Roxanne punching her in the face. The panel then discussed the Wolf Dogs vs. Axiom and Frazer tag title match. The panel then moved on to the North American Championship title match. Grace kept talking about herself. A tale of the tape aired to focus on the three men being very huge…

Shawn Spears was shown taping up his wrists. The show then cut to Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin at a Philadelphia Cheesesteak restaurant. Corbin and Breakker then jokingly argued over what the best cheesteak in Philly is. Corbin walked off due to the disagreement. Breakker called Corbin an idiot for leaving his sandwich.