AEW Rampage results (4/5): Murphy’s review of Komander vs. Bryan Keith vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Action Andretti in a four-way elimination match, Malakai Black vs. Christopher Daniels, Serena Deeb vs. Trish Adora

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Rampage (Episode 139)

Taped March 30, 2024 in London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens

Aired April 5, 2024 on TNT

The Rampage opening aired and pyro shot off from the stage. Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni, and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary. Malakai Black, along with Buddy Matthews, made their way to the ring. His opponent, Christopher Daniels, was already in the ring.

1. Malakai Black (w/Buddy Matthews) vs. Christopher Daniels. Chain wrestling to start with Daniels working on the arm. Black reversed it but Daniels took him down to the mat. The two returned to their feet and exchanged take downs with Daniels coming out on top. Daniels backed Black into the corner but Black kicked out and hit Daniels with several strikes.

Daniels missed a punch and Black knocked him into the corner with a knee strike to the jaw. The referee checked on Daniels. Daniels rolled to the outside but was attacked by Matthews. Black continued the attack in the ring and maintained the advantage as we went to our first picture-in-picture break [C].

Daniels attempted a comeback from the apron, but Matthews pulled him down to the floor. Daniels attacked Matthews on the floor, ramming him into the post. Daniels hit a flatliner on Black back in the ring. Daniels hit a release German suplex followed by an STO. Black blocks a uranage attempt but Daniels hits a Death Valley Driver for a near fall. Black blocked an Angels Wings attempt with a leg sweep. Black hits a kick to the head for a near fall. Black missed the spin kick and Daniels rolled him up for a near fall. Coming out of the roll up, Black hit his Black Mass kick finisher, knocking Daniels out for the win. [C]

Malakai Black defeated Christopher Daniels in about 8:00.

Don’s Take: I realize that this show was taped after last week’s Collision, which is likely why we saw Black here. And it was enjoyable for what it was, as even at this stage of his career, Daniels will give you a good mach. That said, for the caliber of talent Malakai Black is, if I never see him on Rampage again, it will be too soon. Far too talented and deserves a singles push on one of the two main shows.

2. Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. London Lightning. Prior to the match, Strong took the mic and welcomes the crowd to the first ever “Roderick Strong International Challenge.” He asks Lightning his name. Lightning responds and gets the hometown pop. He then asked Lightning why his parents named him after a place where no one accomplished anything ever. Finally, he asked Lightning what he thought his chances were. Lightning responded that with the people behind him and his mother watching from home, his chances are better than Strong’s. Strong said that not only did he think Lightning was stupid, but now he knows he’s stupid.

The long and short on this match was that it was a designed to be a squash match for Strong, who got the majority of the offense. Lightning got in a few hope spots but Strong managed to regain the advantage thanks to distractions from Bennett and Taven. Down the stretch, Lighting mounted a decent comeback and gained several near falls. Lightning went to the top rope but Taven and Bennett pulled Strong to the floor. Lightning dove onto Taven on the floor but Wardlow appeared suddenly and clotheslined Lightning. Lightning is rolled into the ring into a Cloverleaf by Strong for the tap out win.

Roderick Strong defeated London Lightning in about 6:00.

After the match, Strong, Taven and Bennett embraced Wardlow.

Don’s Take: I was surprised they gave Lightning as much offense as they did, but it was really to tell the story of Wardlow doing his job to protect the champions in the Undisputed Kingdom, per the direction of Adam Cole.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Leyla Hirsch. Hirsch mentioned that if we didn’t know (and most of us didn’t) she’s been in ROH and has one of the best records. But despite this, she’s fallen short of her goals. That’s why she came to AEW – to pick herself back up, to remind herself why she’s legit and to face the best. She then challenged Julia Hart to an Open House Challenge next week on Rampage.

3. Serena Deeb vs. Trish Adora. Deeb started the match with several take downs and tying up Adora’s legs. Deeb then went to work on the arm and Adora countered with a back breaker. Adora held the advantage as the show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Coming out of the break, Deeb hit Adora with a dragon screw leg whip. Deeb regained the advantage briefly, until both women exchanged cradles. Adora hit a sit out bomb for a near fall. Both women exchanged European upper cuts and clotheslines. Deeb put Adora in a full nelson. Adora broke the hold but was German suplexed. Deeb put Adora in a single leg Boston crab for the submission win.

Serena Deeb defeated Trish Adora in about 10:00.

Don’s Take: When Deeb returned, I pegged her for a good first opponent for Mercedes Mone. I liked the idea of Deeb being built up as dominant as way to build that match. They can still get there and while I do like Adora, they made this match more competitive than it should have been if you’re looking to establish dominant talent in the women’s division.

Julia Hart accepted Leyla Hirsch’s challenge for next week and reminded us that the house always wins. [C]

Backstage, Alex Marvez was with Saraya, Zak Knight and Harley Cameron. Marvez asked about the issues between Knight and Angelo Parker. Saraya called Marvez “Steven” and accused him of wearing glasses so that he can look at Cameron’s breasts. They dismissed Marvez and Saraya said that Ruby Soho broke her heart. Knight said that next week, he’ll take everything from Parker. And that’s not a threat…it’s a promise…

4. Komander vs. Bryan Keith vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Action Andretti in a Four-Way Elimination Match. Matt Menard joined the commentary team for the spot fest match of the week. Garcia squared off with Keith on the floor while Komander faced off with Andretti. Tony Schiavone announced that he has been informed by Tony Khan (drink) that because of Trish Adora’s performance with Serena Deeb, she will face Yuka Sakazaki on Collision.

Don’s Take: So let me get this straight, instead of building Deeb as a credible contender or an opponent for Mercees Mone, we’re awarding the loser of the previous match with another match? I can’t…

Keith and Komander doubled up on Andretti as Garcia was on the floor. Garcia saved Andretti and rejoined the fray. Garcia hit a back elbow on Komander before landing ten punches in the corner on Keith. He then struck Andretti as he was diving off the ropes. Keith head butted Komander who was climbing the ropes. Keith attempted a double underhook power bomb, but Komander converted into a huracanrana and a roll-up pin to eliminate Keith. The show went to its final picture-in-picture break. [C]

Komander eliminated Bryan Keith at about the 4:00 mark.

Andretti squared off with Garcia. Andretti hit a Death Valley Driver on Garcia on the apron followed by a dive onto Garcia on the floor. Komander dove onto both on the floor. Back in the ring, Andretti converted an attempted leap off the middle ropes into a cutter to pin Komander.

Action Andretti eliminated Komander at the 8:00 mark.

Garcia and Andretti exchanged offense for several minutes and several near falls. The finish saw the two men exchanging forearms with Garcia getting the advantage before Andretti hit a Falcon’s Arrow for a near fall. Andretti went for a Lethal Injection but Garcia caught him in an ankle lock for the submission win.

Daniel Garcia eliminated Action Andretti to win the match in 13:00.

Garcia celebrated with Menard as the show went off the air…

Don’s Take: Fun little match and I liked that they gave three of the four competitors wins during it. As I’ve said those, as fun and solid as these matches are, what do they mean? For Garcia specifically, it seems that they’ve been stuck in neutral trying to figure out whether or not to go all in on his push. And if the plan is to have Menard turn on him eventually, what is that going to do in the grand scheme of things. Finally, remember when Action Andretti beat Chris Jericho? No? Me neither.

On a slow wrestling weekend (sarcasm intended), AEW delivered its standard four Rampage matches. And, as usual, they were fine for what they were. If you saw it, great. If you missed it, surely you were able to find something else.

In any case, that will do it for me for now. I’ll be back Sunday morning with my review of the super late-night edition of Collision. Enjoy whatever shows you watch this weekend and I’ll check in with you later. Until then!