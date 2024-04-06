NXT adding a new championship, new arrival appears in the crowd

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT is adding a women’s secondary championship. Ava announced during Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver that they will crown the first NXT Women’s North American Champion.

-Giulia was shown in the crowd prior to the NXT Women’s Championship match. The former Stardom wrestler has signed with WWE.

Powell’s POV: No specifics were announced in terms of how the first champion will be crowned. My best guess is that they will be holding a tournament, but nothing is official. NXT has a deep women’s division and they scrapped the NXT Tag Team Titles, so adding a secondary singles title is a solid move. Meanwhile, there’s been a lot of buzz about Giulia heading to WWE and it will be fun to see how they feature her. Of course, she could be a candidate to become the first NXT Women’s North American Champion.