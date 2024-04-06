NXT adding a new championship, new arrival appears in the crowd

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-NXT is adding a women’s secondary championship. Ava announced during Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver that they will crown the first NXT Women’s North American Champion.
-Giulia was shown in the crowd prior to the NXT Women’s Championship match. The former Stardom wrestler has signed with WWE.
Powell’s POV: No specifics were announced in terms of how the first champion will be crowned. My best guess is that they will be holding a tournament, but nothing is official. NXT has a deep women’s division and they scrapped the NXT Tag Team Titles, so adding a secondary singles title is a solid move. Meanwhile, there’s been a lot of buzz about Giulia heading to WWE and it will be fun to see how they feature her. Of course, she could be a candidate to become the first NXT Women’s North American Champion.
BREAKING: @avawwe_ has announced that #WWENXT will soon be crowning the FIRST-EVER NXT Women’s North American Champion!!#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/WPh4eKQmyl
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
Great to have you at #StandAndDeliver, @giulia0221g! pic.twitter.com/hv2kySgsHQ
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
